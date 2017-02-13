Aero India 2017 set for flying start on Tuesday with over 70 aircraft

The 11th edition of 'Aero India', set for a smooth take-off here on Tuesday, will witness the participation of 30 countries and as many as 72 state-of-the-art

As many as 270 companies from India and 279 from abroad will participate in the air show, which is expected to see a footfall of over two lakh business visitors.

It will be the first time a team from China will participate in this biennial international aerospace and defence exhibition.

Among the notable events scheduled during the air show is the handing over of Airborne Early Warning and Control System to the on Tuesday by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase a mock-up of India's first indigenous multi-role helicopter while an indigenous Tejas multi-role light fighter will show its prowess at the event.

Foreign like Rafale fighter jets — which India is buying, and American will also be seen at the show.

Lined up during the air show is an Indian aerospace investors' meet, a seminar on micro, small and medium enterprises on 'Make in India' initiative vis-a-vis aerospace, and various roundtables and business meets.

Exhibitors from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Ukraine, Singapore, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Poland and Greece will participate.

Aerobatics by Indian Air Force's 'Surya Kiran' and 'Sarang' teams, air show team from Sweden and the UK's aerobatic team will enthral the spectators.

The 'Surya Kiran' team, flying the Hawk AJT since 2015, is scheduled to perform for the record 500th time on Tuesday.