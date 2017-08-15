TRENDING ON BS
Afghan President greets Modi on Independence Day; PM thanks him on Twitter

Sri Lanka's Maithripala Sirisena, Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay also sent their greetings on Twitter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, PM, Independence Day 2017
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from Red Fort on 71st Independence Day.

Foreign leaders on Tuesday extended Independence Day greetings to India.

"I would like to congratulate PM. @narendramodi & the great people of India on their Independence Day. Our friendship 'll always remain firm," tweeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.


In his response, Modi tweeted, "Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on India's Independence Day."

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted, "Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi."

Mod responded, saying "Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings."

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay posted on Twitter: "Wishing my Indian friends a Happy Independence Day. May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to grow from strength to strength."

Responding to him, Modi wrote, "Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay.

