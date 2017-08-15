Afghan President greets Modi on Independence Day; PM thanks him on Twitter

-
ALSO READIndependence Day: Trump calls Modi to wish India, PM thanks him on twitter India@70: Prez Kovind perfectly summed up roadmap for New India, says Modi Independence Day 2017: Rs 1.25 lakh crore black money detected post note ban, says Modi People, schools in Bengal would celebrate I-Day as per choice: Mamata 70 years of doing business: An evolving India Inc
-
Foreign leaders on Tuesday extended Independence Day greetings to India.
"I would like to congratulate PM. @narendramodi & the great people of India on their Independence Day. Our friendship 'll always remain firm," tweeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
In his response, Modi tweeted, "Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on India's Independence Day."
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted, "Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi."
Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on India's Independence Day. https://t.co/sqbUxrE8Aa— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017
Mod responded, saying "Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings."
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay posted on Twitter: "Wishing my Indian friends a Happy Independence Day. May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to grow from strength to strength."
Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings. https://t.co/wN8BjoGWen— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017
Responding to him, Modi wrote, "Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay.
Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay. https://t.co/iUIruTwXw1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU