Afghanistan, Ireland are now test playing nations: ICC

Afghanistan has made rapid strides with their spinner Rashid Khan making waves in T20 leagues

Afghanistan has made rapid strides with their spinner Rashid Khan making waves in T20 leagues

In a very significant development in the cricketing world, the war-torn on Thursday was confirmed as 'Full Member' of thereby granting them Test status alongside as the 11th and 12th nation respectively.



has made rapid strides with their premier leg-spinner making waves in T20 franchise leagues including Recently, they beat in an ODI drawing an away series 1-1.



Cricket Board Chief Executive said: "For a nation like Afghanistan, it is a huge and remarkable achievement. The entire nation will be celebrating across all five regions and different provinces. It is the perfect Eid gift.



"Everyone has waited for this news and has been so keen to hear this news. Cricket has gone from strength to strength and we dared to dream that this would happen and today it has become a reality."



thanked the Board members for their support.



"I would like to thank the and the Board who have demonstrated today that they are committed to growing the global game and rewarding nations who are performing on and off the field. As an administrator, every achievement is huge and it opens the doors to new challenges and we need to work hard to maintain and sustain our development at the top of the cricket world."



Cricket Chief Executive Warren Deutrom was equally ecstatic.



"We are delighted and proud with today's historic announcement. It is an extraordinary testament to the talent and endeavour of thousands of passionate players, coaches, volunteers, staff, clubs and committee people."



Chief Executive David Richardson said: "I would like to congratulate and on their Full Membership status which is the result of their dedication to improving performance both off and on the field resulting in the significant development and growth of cricket in their respective countries. Both have clearly demonstrated they meet the new criteria and as such have made the progression to Full Membership."

Press Trust of India