JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

India to move forward extradition cases of Mallya, Chawla in UK court
Business Standard

Afghanistan likely to play first ever Test match at Bengaluru in June

The BCCI had last month announced that it would host Afghanistan's maiden Test

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

England's batsman Moeen Ali plays a shot during the World Cup T20 mach against Afghanistan at Firozshah Kotla in New Delhi
File phot ot England batsman Moeen Ali playing a shot during the World Cup T20 mach against Afghanistan at Firozshah Kotla in New Delhi

The city of Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan's first-ever Test, to be played against India. The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting, here tomorrow. Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match, which could take place in June. The BCCI had last month announced that it would host Afghanistan's maiden Test. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year. Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations. Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions. The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year. Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on January 27-28.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements