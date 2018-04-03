Afridi empathises with terrorists killed in Kashmir, Gambhir laughs him off

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has stoked yet another controversy by siding with the 13 Pakistan terroists killed in south Kashmir. In a tweet he refered to the terrorists as innocent people and that the 'oppressive regime'of the Indian government was trying to clamp down the voices of the innocent.
He said he was appalled and worried about the situation in the "Indian Occupied Kashmir".
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
Reacting to the swashbuckiling cricketer's outburst, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Indian media to relax and that he is "celebrating dismissal off a no-ball".
Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018
CRPF personnel guard in a street during the third day of strike call given by separatists over the killings of 13 militants and four civilians in three separate encounters in the Valley. Photo: PTIEarlier legendary former cricketer and politicain Imran Khan had tweeted on the same lines as Shahid Afridi and condemn the brutality of Indian forces against 'innocent Kashmiris'. He said that the people of Pakistan were in solidarity with the Kashmiris.
United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.
It may be recalled that during the Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland, the same cricketer asked an Indian woman to hold the tricolour straight, as it was folded.
