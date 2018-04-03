JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

HC acquits Kejriwal, others in criminal defamation case filed by Jaitley
Business Standard

Afridi empathises with terrorists killed in Kashmir, Gambhir laughs him off

Afridi said he was appalled and worried about the situation in the 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Pakistani Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi during the ICC World T20 match between New Zealand v Pakistan at PCA Stadium Mohali
Pakistani Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi during the ICC World T20 match between New Zealand v Pakistan at PCA Stadium Mohali

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has stoked yet another controversy by siding with the 13 Pakistan terroists killed in south Kashmir. In a tweet he refered to the terrorists as innocent people and that the 'oppressive regime'of the Indian government was trying to clamp down the voices of the innocent.

He said he was appalled and worried about the situation in the "Indian Occupied Kashmir".


Reacting to the swashbuckiling cricketer's outburst, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Indian media to relax and that he is "celebrating dismissal off a no-ball".



CRPF personnel guard in a street during the third day of strike call given by separatists over the killings of 13 militants and four civilians in three separate encounters in the Valley. Photo: PTI

CRPF personnel guard in a street during the third day of strike call given by separatists over the killings of 13 militants and four civilians in three separate encounters in the Valley. Photo: PTI

Earlier legendary former cricketer and politicain Imran Khan had tweeted on the same lines as Shahid Afridi and condemn the brutality of Indian forces against 'innocent Kashmiris'. He said that the people of Pakistan were in solidarity with the Kashmiris.

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.

It may be recalled that during the Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland, the same cricketer asked an Indian woman to hold the tricolour straight, as it was folded.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements