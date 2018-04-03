Afridi empathises with terrorists killed in Kashmir, Gambhir laughs him off

Former cricketer has stoked yet another controversy by siding with the 13 terroists killed in south In a tweet he refered to the as innocent people and that the 'oppressive regime'of the Indian government was trying to clamp down the voices of the innocent.

He said he was appalled and worried about the situation in the "Indian Occupied Kashmir".

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Reacting to the swashbuckiling cricketer's outburst, Indian cricketer asked Indian to relax and that he is "celebrating dismissal off a no-ball".

called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

CRPF personnel guard in a street during the third day of strike call given by separatists over the killings of 13 militants and four civilians in three separate encounters in the Valley. Photo: PTI

Earlier legendary former cricketer and politicain Imran Khan had tweeted on the same lines as and condemn the brutality of Indian forces against 'innocent Kashmiris'. He said that the people of were in solidarity with the Kashmiris.Chief Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" over the situation in Jammu and and wanted all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.

It may be recalled that during the Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland, the same cricketer asked an Indian woman to hold the tricolour straight, as it was folded.