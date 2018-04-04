After 100 metre Lord Ram statue, Yogi government moots 'New Ayodhya'

After proposing to build a grand 100 metre Lord Ram statue in the temple town of Ayodhya, the government has begun the debate to develop ‘New Ayodhya’ township. This township will span 500 acres and estimated to cost Rs 3.5 billion.

While an informal go-ahead to this proposal has already been given to this project by the government, a formal proposal would be sent to the state after it is cleared by the nodal agency for the ambitious project, board of the Faizabad Development Authority.

The New proposal was accorded preliminary approval at a recent meeting that was attended by the commissioner and the district magistrate. Now, the proposal will be taken by the Authority at its board meeting on April 13 before being forwarded to the state government, Authority executive engineer Manoj Kumar Mishra told Business Standard

The New township will be developed in phases on the right bank of river Saryu and it would span 500 acres. The first phase of the township would spread over 100 acres and entail investment of about Rs 1.10 billion, including the cost of land, which is estimated at Rs 700 million.

The first phase is likely to be completed in 12-18 months after work for the project begins. The Authority plans to raise the loan for the project and therefore it would seek the state government's guarantee for the proposed credit line.

According to the proposal, New would be developed near Majha Barhata and Jaisingh Mau villages along the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The new township would consist of residential areas, temples, public spaces, parks, luxury hotels, shopping arcades apart from world class water and sewerage infrastructure.

The government has also proposed a 100 metre Lord Ram statue at an estimated cost of Rs 3.30 billion to be built in The state has sought investment under corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund from private companies for the above mentioned project. In fact, the state is seeking CSR funds to the tune of Rs 7.55 billion for various projects in Ayodhya, including the Ram statue, New and new township.