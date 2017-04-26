After 4 days of questioning, Delhi police arrest Dinakaran in bribery case

Sources said that Dhinakaran's PA Janardhana has agreed to be a witness in the case.

After four days of questioning, (Amma) leader T T V was tonight arrested by for allegedly attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol for his faction.



reached the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri at 5 PM. He was arrested after being questioned for close to six hours, Praveer Ranjan, joint commissioner of police (crime), said.



His longtime friend Mallikarjuna was also arrested after being quizzed for the second day on the trot, he said.



Mallikarjuna had been accompanying everywhere ever since Sukesh Chandrasekar, the middleman in the bribery case, was arrested, police said.



had yesterday confessed to meeting Chandrasekar, assuming he was a high court judge. He had, however, denied that he paid money to the middleman for retaining the party's poll symbol.



The controversial leader had come under the scanner after the arrest of Chandrasekar and had maintained that he never met him.



He was earlier summoned by at his Chennai residence in the case.



Dhinakaran, who was appointed deputy general secretary by chief V S Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.



A powerful section of the ruling (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala- leadership. The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded ouster of Sasikala and as a condition for merger talks.

