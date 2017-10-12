After 8-month delay, Maharashtra govt to finalise Navi Mumbai airport bid

Maharashtra government has initiated the process of selecting a developer for the Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai airport project, eight months after a tender found the GVK group eligible for the award. The project monitoring and implementation committee headed by chief secretary Sumit Mullick will meet next Wednesday to approve GVK group's bid and recommend it to the state cabinet for final approval. The letter of award will be issued to the developer upon cabinet approval and a concession agreement will be signed subsequently. The financial bids for the project were ...