After Aamir Khan's success, Salman to debut in China with Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to release in China on March 2.

This marks the 'Sultan' star's debut at the Chinese box office with over 8000 screens.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement and even shared the official poster for the Chinese market.

The Kabir Khan-directorial is already a blockbuster in India and will release in China three years after its worldwide release.

Superstar Aamir Khan garners massive fandom in the neighbouring country. His films 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Secret Superstar' have received tremendous response from the nation.
First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 13:00 IST

