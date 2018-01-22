After Aamir Khan's success, Salman to debut in China with Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to release in on March 2.

This marks the 'Sultan' star's debut at the Chinese box office with over 8000 screens.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement and even shared the official poster for the Chinese market.

debuts in .. Eros International in association with China’s E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018... Dubbed in Chinese... Will open across 8000+ screens there... Official poster for the Chinese market: pic.twitter.com/xkxg7fWM9Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

The Kabir Khan-directorial is already a blockbuster in India and will release in three years after its worldwide release.

Superstar garners massive fandom in the neighbouring country. His films 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Secret Superstar' have received tremendous response from the nation.