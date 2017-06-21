TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Acid attack victims to get reservation in govt jobs, promotions
Business Standard

After Anil Kumble steps down as head coach; ex-cricketers react on Twitter

Cricketing world throws weight behind former head coach, fans take swipes at Virat Kohli

Anshul  |  New Delhi 

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test match against England in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (File Photo: PTI)

Anil Kumble stepped down from his position of head coach of Indian Cricket team on Tuesday after a widely-speculated hostility with captain Virat Kohli. Kumble did not travel with the team from England to the West Indies for the limited-overs tour starting June 23 and decided to stay back in London to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The former India captain and legendary leg spinner, who was appointed as head coach in June last year, served out his one-year contract. In his tenure, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday. Instead of extending it, Kumble chose to step down.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure. 

The members of the cricketing world have expressed their displeasure at Kumble’s resignation. 

As soon as reports broke of Kumble stepping down, Twitter users could not stop themselves from venting their dissatisfaction. From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted. 

Here we look at some of the reactions of former cricketers:
Journalists and media personalities also express their distress at the news. Here are the reactions:
Some other personalities also expressed their discontentment at the news.
Cricket fans also expressed their anger at the news. Here are the reactions:

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

After Anil Kumble steps down as head coach; ex-cricketers react on Twitter

Cricketing world throws weight behind former head coach, fans take swipes at Virat Kohli

Cricketing world throws weight behind former head coach, fans take swipes at Virat Kohli
Anil Kumble stepped down from his position of head coach of Indian Cricket team on Tuesday after a widely-speculated hostility with captain Virat Kohli. Kumble did not travel with the team from England to the West Indies for the limited-overs tour starting June 23 and decided to stay back in London to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The former India captain and legendary leg spinner, who was appointed as head coach in June last year, served out his one-year contract. In his tenure, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday. Instead of extending it, Kumble chose to step down.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure. 

The members of the cricketing world have expressed their displeasure at Kumble’s resignation. 

As soon as reports broke of Kumble stepping down, Twitter users could not stop themselves from venting their dissatisfaction. From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted. 

Here we look at some of the reactions of former cricketers:
Journalists and media personalities also express their distress at the news. Here are the reactions:
Some other personalities also expressed their discontentment at the news.
Cricket fans also expressed their anger at the news. Here are the reactions:
 image
Business Standard
177 22

After Anil Kumble steps down as head coach; ex-cricketers react on Twitter

Cricketing world throws weight behind former head coach, fans take swipes at Virat Kohli

Anil Kumble stepped down from his position of head coach of Indian Cricket team on Tuesday after a widely-speculated hostility with captain Virat Kohli. Kumble did not travel with the team from England to the West Indies for the limited-overs tour starting June 23 and decided to stay back in London to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The former India captain and legendary leg spinner, who was appointed as head coach in June last year, served out his one-year contract. In his tenure, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday. Instead of extending it, Kumble chose to step down.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure. 

The members of the cricketing world have expressed their displeasure at Kumble’s resignation. 

As soon as reports broke of Kumble stepping down, Twitter users could not stop themselves from venting their dissatisfaction. From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted. 

Here we look at some of the reactions of former cricketers:
Journalists and media personalities also express their distress at the news. Here are the reactions:
Some other personalities also expressed their discontentment at the news.
Cricket fans also expressed their anger at the news. Here are the reactions:

image
Business Standard
177 22