After Anil Kumble steps down as head coach; ex-cricketers react on Twitter

stepped down from his position of head coach of Indian Cricket team on Tuesday after a widely-speculated hostility with captain Kumble did not travel with the team from England to the West Indies for the limited-overs tour starting June 23 and decided to stay back in London to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The former India captain and legendary leg spinner, who was appointed as head coach in June last year, served out his one-year contract. In his tenure, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday. Instead of extending it, Kumble chose to step down.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). The team won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure.



As soon as reports broke of Kumble stepping down, users could not stop themselves from venting their dissatisfaction. From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted.



Here we look at some of the reactions of former cricketers:

India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose ... #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2017

Sad to hear @anilkumble1074 that you have stepped down! Best wishes to you and your family on your future endeavours champ! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) June 20, 2017

In a coach-captain conflict, cricket is the real loser. Fortunately, that wasn't the case with Anil-Virat. Shows maturity from both sides. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 21, 2017

If there's more intelligent/committed Crkt analyser than @anilkumble1074 on Indn horizon V r ignorant really!BCCI's tainted bosses laughing? — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 20, 2017

Clearly Anil wasn't there only for the perks that came with the job. Got to admire that.#ThankYouAnil — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 20, 2017

masters at divide and rule like the British! Wish great players realise no one greater than this great game! #KumbleStepsDown — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 20, 2017

Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn't a bigger role for @anilkumble1074 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

Kumble couldn't have carried on when the captain didn't want to work with him, but what does it tell the next coach? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 20, 2017

Dignified to go @anilkumble1074 Our well-run cricket is now a man-made disaster. Like a patient a surgeon cut open, but can't stitch back https://t.co/eFXXMW7vzH — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 20, 2017

Since Kumble was appointed India coach in July 2016 India won 5/5 Test series, 2/3 ODI series & tournaments & 1/2 T20 series. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 20, 2017

Kumble bares it all. That Virat didn't like his 'style' was widely reported. What's astonishing is spoke to Anil about this only y'day! https://t.co/6c2hmZfKPV — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2017

After Kumble's humiliating exit, does India really need a big name as coach? Let Kohli be the supremo. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) June 20, 2017

.@anilkumble1074 steps down as #India cricket team coach. Crisis brewing as team India left for #WestIndies from London without Kumble — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 20, 2017

My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 20, 2017

This episode is sad, no?

When he was captain, he was pretty much a combination of the passion of Kohli and the calmness of Dhoni — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 20, 2017

First casualty of #CT2017Final.

Indian coach steps down. — Sohail Khanzada (@SoheilKhanzada) June 20, 2017

It is very sad moment for Indian cricket fans that is no longer Indianteam coach.He made team as no1 in the world #Anilkumble — Kummari Mahesh (@kummarimahesh10) June 20, 2017

The image of bowling with an bandage on head comes first in our mind when we think of the commitment shown by Sad he resigned! — Kishore (@SaysItSo) June 20, 2017

retirement se pahle akhiri baar ki class lete huwe pic.twitter.com/qWCJavfrsR — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) June 20, 2017

God bless Indian Cricket if Virender Sehwag becomes head coach of India. deserve better! — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) June 20, 2017





In his wish 2 emulate d kind of total control MSD enjoyed @imVkohli seems 2 hv forgotten dere's lot more 2 being a captain #KumbleStepsDown — clueless mango man (@uthraGC) June 20, 2017

After Anil Kumble's resignation, @BCCI appoints Anushka Sharma as batting and bowling coach of India for West Indies tour #KumbleStepsDown pic.twitter.com/aHPTucEzS1 — Sarco Da Gama (@Sarcodagama) June 20, 2017

Kohli and Kumble don't see eye to eye because Kohli's half a foot short — Monish (@Crownish) June 20, 2017

Is this is GOD of Indian cricket?? Is he bigger than "Anil Kumble"?? Virat is still kid and given you of Indian cricket team. — Chandan Kumar (@techck) June 20, 2017

I don't think we deserve Kumble. Too much disciplined, intelligent, and visionary to coach this team. — Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_addict) June 20, 2017

Removing a coach on the recommendations of a captain will set a wrong precedent. Hope that was not the case. — Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_addict) June 20, 2017

steps down as India's coach. Dont know wats brewing inside the dressing room but its saddens me to see this legend leave — Hariom Kumar (@hkumar26) June 20, 2017