After Anil Kumble steps down as head coach; ex-cricketers react on Twitter

The members of the cricketing world have expressed their displeasure at Kumble’s resignation.
As soon as reports broke of Kumble stepping down, Twitter users could not stop themselves from venting their dissatisfaction. From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted.
Here we look at some of the reactions of former cricketers:
India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose ... #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2017
Sad to hear @anilkumble1074 that you have stepped down! Best wishes to you and your family on your future endeavours champ!— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) June 20, 2017
In a coach-captain conflict, cricket is the real loser. Fortunately, that wasn't the case with Anil-Virat. Shows maturity from both sides.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 21, 2017
If there's more intelligent/committed Crkt analyser than @anilkumble1074 on Indn horizon V r ignorant really!BCCI's tainted bosses laughing?— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 20, 2017
Journalists and media personalities also express their distress at the news. Here are the reactions:
Clearly Anil wasn't there only for the perks that came with the job. Got to admire that.#ThankYouAnil— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 20, 2017
BCCI masters at divide and rule like the British! Wish great players realise no one greater than this great game! #KumbleStepsDown— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 20, 2017
Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn't a bigger role for @anilkumble1074— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017
Kumble couldn't have carried on when the captain didn't want to work with him, but what does it tell the next coach?— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 20, 2017
Dignified to go @anilkumble1074 Our well-run cricket is now a man-made disaster. Like a patient a surgeon cut open, but can't stitch back https://t.co/eFXXMW7vzH— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 20, 2017
Since Kumble was appointed India coach in July 2016 India won 5/5 Test series, 2/3 ODI series & tournaments & 1/2 T20 series.— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 20, 2017
Kumble bares it all. That Virat didn't like his 'style' was widely reported. What's astonishing is BCCI spoke to Anil about this only y'day! https://t.co/6c2hmZfKPV— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2017
Some other personalities also expressed their discontentment at the news.
After Kumble's humiliating exit, does India really need a big name as coach? Let Kohli be the supremo.— Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) June 20, 2017
.@anilkumble1074 steps down as #India cricket team coach. Crisis brewing as team India left for #WestIndies from London without Kumble— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 20, 2017
My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying— Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 20, 2017
Cricket fans also expressed their anger at the news. Here are the reactions:
This Anil Kumble episode is sad, no?— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 20, 2017
When he was captain, he was pretty much a combination of the passion of Kohli and the calmness of Dhoni
First casualty of #CT2017Final.— Sohail Khanzada (@SoheilKhanzada) June 20, 2017
Indian coach Anil Kumble steps down.
It is very sad moment for Indian cricket fans that anil kumble is no longer Indianteam coach.He made team as no1 in the world #Anilkumble— Kummari Mahesh (@kummarimahesh10) June 20, 2017
The image of bowling with an bandage on head comes first in our mind when we think of the commitment shown by Anil Kumble. Sad he resigned!— Kishore (@SaysItSo) June 20, 2017
Anil Kumble retirement se pahle akhiri baar virat kohli ki class lete huwe pic.twitter.com/qWCJavfrsR— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) June 20, 2017
God bless Indian Cricket if Virender Sehwag becomes head coach of India. Anil Kumble deserve better!— Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) June 20, 2017
In his wish 2 emulate d kind of total control MSD enjoyed @imVkohli seems 2 hv forgotten dere's lot more 2 being a captain #KumbleStepsDown— clueless mango man (@uthraGC) June 20, 2017
After Anil Kumble's resignation, @BCCI appoints Anushka Sharma as batting and bowling coach of India for West Indies tour #KumbleStepsDown pic.twitter.com/aHPTucEzS1— Sarco Da Gama (@Sarcodagama) June 20, 2017
Kohli and Kumble don't see eye to eye because Kohli's half a foot short— Monish (@Crownish) June 20, 2017
Is this Virat kohli is GOD of Indian cricket?? Is he bigger than "Anil Kumble"?? Virat is still kid and given you of Indian cricket team.— Chandan Kumar (@techck) June 20, 2017
Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble steps down: pic.twitter.com/uIpb1JFVA2— Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) June 20, 2017
I don't think we deserve Kumble. Too much disciplined, intelligent, and visionary to coach this team.— Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_addict) June 20, 2017
Removing a coach on the recommendations of a captain will set a wrong precedent. Hope that was not the case.— Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_addict) June 20, 2017
Anil Kumble steps down as India's coach. Dont know wats brewing inside the dressing room but its saddens me to see this legend leave— Hariom Kumar (@hkumar26) June 20, 2017
Kumble stepping down is a huge blow. Team need people like him in this transition phase. #KumbleQuits— Mouli Mallina (@moulitalks) June 20, 2017
(With inputs from agencies)
