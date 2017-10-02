After Congress flak, administration says yes to Rahul's Amethi tour plan

Vice President has received the administration's nod to visit his parliamentary constituency in on October 4, officials said on Monday.

The leader, who was earlier denied permission to visit Amethi, would also be given protection by the district administration during his scheduled visit.

District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar said on Monday: "We urged in a confidential letter to postpone his visit due to security reasons on account of Durga Puja, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti, but the visit could not be postponed."

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police had urged the MP to postpone his visit in a letter.

The letter angered the workers and party leaders alleged that the administration was trying to prevent from visiting