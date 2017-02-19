TRENDING ON BS
After Connaught Place, it is Khan Market's turn to face NDMC safety audit

NDMC has sealed 21 rooftop resto-bars at Connaught Place for violation of norms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the shopping outlets at Khan Market in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of the shopping outlets at Khan Market in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to conduct a safety audit to assess the structural stability of buildings at the popular shopping hub Khan Market, after a similar exercise at Connaught Place.

The move by the civic authority was prompted by two incidents of roof collapse at Connaught Place within a fortnight, raising concern about the structural safety of the city's iconic buildings.

Besides carrying out safety audit of heritage structures at Connaught Place, the NDMC has sealed 21 rooftop resto-bars for violation of norms.

"Notices had been issued time and again to the owners of restaurants and outlets that have been found to be violating structural norms, but the roof collapses have definitely rung alarm bells. To eliminate the possibility of another such tragedy, (a) similar exercise will be conducted at Khan Market as well," a senior NDMC official said.

"After the safety audit is over at Khan Market, the defaulter units will be asked to submit structural stability certificates. Though the market doesn't have any heritage structure, there is a need to conduct an audit as some residential flats have been modified as shops and restaurants," the official said.

The NDMC had formed a six-member panel, comprising structural safety experts from IIT-Delhi, officials of Central Public Works Department and NDMC and the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area, to inspect the collapse sites at Connaught Place.

"While the audit team is yet to compile its report, it has been observed that the terraces of certain buildings were overburdened with the weight of generator sets, furniture, water tanks and other heavy equipment resulting in the crumbing of old buildings," the official said. 

"Seepage, cracks in walls and dilapidated plasters have also weakened the foundation of the buildings at Connaught Place," added the official.

