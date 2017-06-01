After ex-COO bats for 'right to eat',#BoycottMakeMyTrip trends on Twitter

This is not the first time when a company is getting trolled because of a tweet of its founder. Similar trolling was faced by Snapdeal following Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel's 'poor' remarks on India. Twitterati went nuts after hearing that the CEO of SnapChat apparently called India a poor nation. This time, trolls confused Snapdeal with Snapchat and the former company had to face the backlash for something they never did.
The views expressed by Mr.Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts & do not reflect the views of MMT. He is not a current employee of MMT— MakeMyTrip.com (@makemytrip) May 31, 2017
In the latest incident, though Joshi is not a present employee of MakeMyTrip, the trolls attacked the company presumably thinking he is still with the company.
Srry bt I hve 2 ask u— SirKhujliwal (@SirKhujliwal) June 1, 2017
Will u allow me 2 eat ur mother by chopping her in pieces 2 save my right 2 eat? @makemytrip #BoycottMakeMyTrip
I m using Make My Trip for long time. I m proud Hindu and following Hinduism ideology. I #BoycottMakeMyTrip and never use it in future. pic.twitter.com/GgvytHIOo4— Intellectual (@ProudlySayGujju) May 31, 2017
@makemytrip u losing credibility by d words of ur cofounder @KeyurJoshi_ ! Hindus boycott #MakeMyTrip@TajinderBagga @ShefVaidya @KiranKS pic.twitter.com/Fgsr9dOTlK— #GiveUpAMeal Shishir (@shishir_heg) May 31, 2017
No Muslim said (s)he was ashamed to be a Muslim after 911&2611.— chandS 4 #ScrapRTE (@Schand80) May 31, 2017
But here is 1 ponyHindu wearing Sicularim on sleeves #BoycottMakeMyTrip pic.twitter.com/h3se4bE0Ii
