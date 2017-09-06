After facing criticism, Suu Kyi says Myanmar working to protect Rohingyas

The de facto leader and Myanmar Foreign Minister has publicly responded to the ongoing crisis in Rakhine state, that led to over 400 deaths and triggered an exodus of over 1,20,000

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, told Turkish President during a telephone call that her government makes "sure that all the people in our country are entitled to protection of their rights", according to an Information Committee statement issued on Wednesday.

Suu Kyi has been widely criticised for not acting on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Rakhine state, which is home to over a million Rohingyas, Efe news reported.