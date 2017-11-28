After home, offices of Sasikala & kin, I-T raids at 33 places in Tamil Nadu

Income Tax (I-T) officials on Tuesday raided 33 premises in Tamil Nadu here and Madurai belonging to three business groups. It is a follow-up to its earlier searches linked to jailed leader V K Sasikala's kin and business associates, said a senior official.

"Search operations are on... The officials are carrying out searches in the premises of Marg group, S2, and Millennium," the I-T official told IANS preferring anonymity.

According to him, this is a follow-up of the I-T Department's search operations carried out in 187 premises belonging to the relatives of Sasikala and their business organisations.



The raid comes days after I-T officials carried out that massive search operation and unearthed Rs 1,430 crore of tax evasion.

The I-T Department also raided the residence of late Chief Minister and General Secretary J Jayalalithaa after that.

