After home, offices of Sasikala & kin, I-T raids at 33 places in Tamil Nadu

IANS  |  Chennai 

Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI 

Income Tax (I-T) officials on Tuesday raided 33 premises in Tamil Nadu here and Madurai belonging to three business groups. It is a follow-up to its earlier searches linked to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's kin and business associates, said a senior official.  

"Search operations are on... The officials are carrying out searches in the premises of Marg group, S2, and Millennium," the I-T official told IANS preferring anonymity.

According to him, this is a follow-up of the I-T Department's search operations carried out in 187 premises belonging to the relatives of Sasikala and their business organisations.
 

The raid comes days after I-T officials carried out that massive search operation and unearthed Rs 1,430 crore of tax evasion.

The I-T Department also raided the residence of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa after that. 
 
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 10:46 IST

