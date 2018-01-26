After honouring Garud commando, President turns emotional at R-Day Parade

on Thursday during India's celebration appeared emotional after he awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration, posthumously to Jyoti Prakash Nirala here. Corporal Nirala laid down his life after gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district in November. After presenting the award to Corporal Nirala's wife Sushmanand and his mother Malti Devi at the Parade, Kovind was seen wiping his face and eyes with his handkerchief. AshokaChakra awarded to Late Air Force Commando JP Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter. Kovind presents award to JP Nirala's mother and wife Photo: @ANI Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit of the IAF, a detachment of which was attached to a battalion under the aegis of 'Op Rakshak'. On November 18 last year, an offensive was launched in Chanderger village of Bandipora based on specific intelligence.

The Garud detachment covertly approached the target house where the terrorists were hiding and laid a close quarter ambush. In the violent exchange of fire, Corporal Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire. Despite being critically injured, he continued the retaliatory fire. He later succumbed to the fatal gunshot wounds.