After honouring Garud commando, President turns emotional at R-Day Parade

-
ALSO READIndia's growing stature on show as Asean leaders attend Republic Day parade Bihar's third agricultural roadmap released by President Kovind Citizens are India's pillars: Full text of Prez Kovind's R-Day eve address MLAs must be fair to even those who did not vote for them: President Kovind India @ 70: President Kovind calls for inclusion, skirts divisive issues
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday during India's Republic day celebration appeared emotional after he awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration, posthumously to Air Force Garud commando Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala here. Corporal Nirala laid down his life after gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district in November. After presenting the award to Corporal Nirala's wife Sushmanand and his mother Malti Devi at the Republic Day Parade, Kovind was seen wiping his face and eyes with his handkerchief. AshokaChakra awarded to Late Air Force Commando JP Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter. President Kovind presents award to JP Nirala's mother and wife Photo: @ANI Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit of the IAF, a detachment of which was attached to a Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of 'Op Rakshak'. On November 18 last year, an offensive was launched in Chanderger village of Bandipora based on specific intelligence.
The Garud detachment covertly approached the target house where the terrorists were hiding and laid a close quarter ambush. In the violent exchange of fire, Corporal Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire. Despite being critically injured, he continued the retaliatory fire. He later succumbed to the fatal gunshot wounds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU