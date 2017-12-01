After Jio success, agri, education, healthcare on our roadmap: Ambani

Industries Limited Chairman on Friday said agriculture, and are the three sectors where the company can reinvent itself digitally as these are considered to be difficult terrains which impact the majority of the Indian people.

"Agriculture, and -- all three are on our roadmap which are, to my mind, the most difficult areas and they impact majority of the people," Ambani said here at the

"We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent all sectors of our economy whether it is financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, and India can leapfrog the world in each of these sectors. First, I have chosen because we cannot ignore the reality of poverty and underdevelopment in rural India."

Ambani said is a difficult terrain.

" is important and is the most difficult,. So we would clearly think about what we can do in each one of these three areas," he said.