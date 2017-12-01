After Jio success, agri, education, healthcare on our roadmap: Ambani

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said agriculture, education and healthcare are the three sectors where the company can reinvent itself digitally as these are considered to be difficult terrains which impact the majority of the Indian people.

"Agriculture, education and healthcare -- all three are on our roadmap which are, to my mind, the most difficult areas and they impact majority of the people," Ambani said here at the HT Leadership Summit.

"We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent all sectors of our economywhether it is financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare. India can leapfrog the world in each of these sectors. First, I have chosen agriculture because we cannot ignore the reality of poverty and underdevelopment in rural India."

Ambani said agriculture is a difficult terrain.

"Education is important and healthcare is the most difficult,. So we would clearly think about what we can do in each one of these three areas," he said.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 15:46 IST

