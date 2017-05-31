After Kerala and Karnataka, Tripura defies centre, opposes cattle ban

Following the footsteps of the and Government, the Manik Sarkar-led Government on Wednesday said it will not implement the Centre's order on the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

Reacting to the Central Government's new rule on cattle trade, Chief Minister yesterday said it is not mandatory to follow every notification which comes from the Centre.

"It is not mandatory to follow every notification which comes from Centre as this matter is a state issue," Siddaramaiah said.

We are examining devpmts &awaiting Govt Order on Centre's recent curb on sale of cattle for slaughter, esp since this is a State subject 1/2 — CM of (@CMofKarnataka) May 30, 2017

The Chief Minister further said that his government will look into all the aspects and consider feelings of all communities and reply to the Centre.

Earlier, Chief Minister urged the Chief Ministers of other states to raise their voices against restrictions imposed on cattle trade, while saying that the Centre's 'anti-democratic' notification is an attempt to usurp the state governments' powers in the guise of rules under a Central Act.

Vijayan wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers saying that the restrictions imposed on cattle trade would adversely affect the livelihood of the millions of people, especially, those in the agriculture sectors.

Letter sent to other Chief Ministers about restrictions imposed on cattle trade



https://t.co/V6GpVFRml1 — (@vijayanpinarayi) May 29, 2017

"I am sure that you are already conversant with the Notification containing the (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 23rd May, 2017. The Rules impose a number of restriction on cattle trade which would have serious repercussions on the livelihood of millions of people, especially those in the agricultural sector, in our country," the letter read.

Vijayan further said that the Centre's new rule is an impermissible encroachment into the domain of the State Legislatures, which is a clear 'violation of the spirit of federalism.'

Urging the Chief Ministers to stand up against Centre's 'anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular move', Vijayan said that they need to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the rules introduced without any consultation with the states.

"I would therefore fervently appeal to you to convey your objection to the 2017 Rules under the Act to the Prime Minister, and to request him to withdraw the rules introduced without any consultation with the States. Since the matters dealt within the Rules squarely fall within the purview of State Legislatures, the State Governments may be allowed to formulate necessary policies and laws to suit the socio-cultural and economic milieu of the State," he said.

Drawing a huge backlash from various fractions, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan ordered that the ministry has notified the (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

He said the seller and buyer both have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold across the country's livestock markets market for slaughter purposes.

The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws.