After killing Hizbul's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Army guns down intruder along LoC

Troops along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district shot dead the intruder

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Indian Army personnel taking positions along the LoC. Photo: PTI

The Indian Army on Sunday shot dead an intruder along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Troops along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district shot dead the intruder around 0230 hours, an Army officer said.

An Army spokesman said the intruder was shot dead in an ambush.

The fresh incident comes after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed on Saturday along with another militant in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 km from Srinagar, following information about the presence of some top Hizbul Mujahideen militants in the area, a police official said.

