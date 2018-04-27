After life-time high, India's Forex reserves fall $ 2.49 bn to $ 423.58 bn

-
After touching a life-time high, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by a whopping $ 2.499 billion to $ 423.582 billion in the week to April 20 due to a decrease in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed.
In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $ 1.217 billion to touch a record high of $ 426.082 billion.
It had crossed the $ 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.
In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $ 2.492 billion to $ 398.485 billion.
Expressed in the US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained unchanged at $ 21.484 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $ 3 million to $ 1.537 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $ 4 million to $ 2.075 billion, the apex bank said.
