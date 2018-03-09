JUST IN
After MP, Rajasthan passes bill awarding death for raping girls below 12

Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party

ANI  |  Jaipur 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union minister Maneka Gandhi during the launch of National Nutrition Mission (NNM) on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Jhunjhunu. Photo: PTI
The Rajasthan assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill that will see rapists of girls 12 years or below being hanged till death.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan has become second state after Madhya Pradesh to pass such a bill.

Now the bill will be sent to the Centre and will need the assent of the President to become a law.

In December last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government passed Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak in 2017.

Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
