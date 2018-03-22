JUST IN
Uber drivers call off four-day stir after talks with MNS transport wing

An Uber spokesperson, in a separate statement, confirmed that the strike had been called off with immediate effect

Mumbai 

Drivers of app-based cab service Uber on Thursday called off their four-day-old strike, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which spearheaded the stir, said.

A similar strike by drivers of Ola, another popular ride-hailing app, was called off yesterday.

Claiming "victory" for the "owner-operators" of Uber cabs in Mumbai and other places, the MNS, in a statement here this evening, said the Uber management, during their talks with the police and the wing's representatives earlier in the day, has given a written commitment on meeting the various demands.

These include a relook at drivers blacklisted by the taxi aggregator and putting up stickers in Marathi on Uber cabs, the statement said.

An Uber spokesperson, in a separate statement, confirmed that the strike had been called off with immediate effect.

MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik told PTI, "Like Ola, Uber has also assured us that the company will look into ways to increase earnings of the Uber driver-partners".

On March 19, drivers of Uber and Ola went on an indefinite strike to protest "low-profit margins".

It is estimated that over 45,000 app-based cabs operate in the financial capital alone.

First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 20:28 IST

