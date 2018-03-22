Uber drivers call off four-day stir after talks with MNS transport wing

Drivers of app-based cab service on Thursday called off their four-day-old strike, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which spearheaded the stir, said.

A similar strike by drivers of Ola, another popular ride-hailing app, was called off yesterday.

Claiming "victory" for the "owner-operators" of cabs in Mumbai and other places, the MNS, in a statement here this evening, said the management, during their talks with the police and the wing's representatives earlier in the day, has given a written commitment on meeting the various demands.

These include a relook at drivers blacklisted by the taxi aggregator and putting up stickers in Marathi on cabs, the statement said.

An spokesperson, in a separate statement, confirmed that the strike had been called off with immediate effect.

transport wing president Sanjay Naik told PTI, "Like Ola, has also assured us that the company will look into ways to increase earnings of the driver-partners".

On March 19, drivers of and went on an indefinite strike to protest "low-profit margins".

It is estimated that over 45,000 app-based cabs operate in the financial capital alone.

