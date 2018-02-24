After PNB and Rotomac, CBI exposes three fresh cases of financial frauds

The Bank of Maharashtra has approached the CBI to lodge a loan default complaint against The loan had turned into an NPA in 2013 and the bank has even sold a property kept as collateral to recover its dues, sources said.

The Bank of Maharashtra's FIR names Singla, the proprietor of Delhi-based Ashirwad Chain Co, loan guarantor Roshan Lal Bhalotia, property valuation firm Tech Mach International and unknown officials of the bank.

Similarly, a commercial property owned by the accused at Chandni Chowk in Delhi was valued by Tech Mach at the time of disbursal of the loans at Rs 49.5 million, but it was actually worth Rs 31,00,000 only. Tech Mach was later removed from the panel of values by the bank. ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Sin or crime? But, after the loans turned into NPAs, the actual market value of the properties was found to be only Rs 25 million. One of the properties, a double-storied house owned by Roshan Lal in Rohtak, Haryana, was valued at Rs 48.5 million while sanctioning the loan. When the bank sold it off to recover its dues, it fetched only Rs 73,00,000.

In the complaint, the Bank of Maharashtra said: "The overvalued valuations were deliberately given in connivance with the borrowers and the guarantors ... to fraudulently induce the bank to finance the borrower."

The FIR also alleged that Singla had submitted inflated stock audit reports and balance sheets, apart from diverting the loans to sister concerns.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s Barmer office in Rajasthan, for abuse of his official position. The PNB approached the CBI for a second time on Wednesday against one of its branch managers at its Barmer office in Rajasthan. According to the complaint, the branch manager had defrauded the bank of over Rs 20 million in 2011 and the bank had even suspended the official following an internal inquiry. The same day, the agency also filed a case against Inder Chand Chundawat, then Senior Branch Manager in the Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s Barmer office in Rajasthan, for abuse of his official position.