After quitting Rajya Sabha, Mayawati to hold strategy meet in Delhi

president has convened a meeting of senior party leaders in the capital tomorrow to capitalise on her recent resignation from the and chalk out fresh strategy.



All important leaders of the party, including its coordinators, MLAs , MLCs and members have been invited for the meeting, a party leader said here.



The chief will be issuing directives on how to go about in the changed atmosphere arising out of her resignation from the Upper House."The party president is likely to tell the leaders as to how to apprise her supporters about the reasons leading to her resignation," a party insider said.had tendered her resignation on Tuesday, hours after the chair asked her to restrict her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur of"I have no moral right to be in the House if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities being committed against Dalits," she had said." was forced to resign when she was not allowed to speak about the issues relating to Dalit atrocities in the BJP-ruled state (of Uttar Pradesh)...When she, as the member, was not given an opportunity to speak about their problems, there is a slim chance that these problems will be redressed by this government," a party leader said."It is the duty of the party leaders now to redraw their strategy so as to uphold the dignity and honour of the Bahujan Samaj," the leader said, requesting anonymity.(61) will also be taking feedback from her party leaders about her decision to quit the Upper House. She might also decide on holding a rally or a meeting so as to directly communicate with her supporters, party sources said.On the mood in the party over her resignation, the leader said workers were very happy as "they feel she will now be able to give her full time to organisational matters, which would definitely help in strengthening the party".Mayawati's action is seen as an attempt to consolidate her core Dalit support base and re-establish herself as the community's pre-eminent leader, after facing a massive defeat in the Assembly elections earlier this year, with the finishing a poor third.Her party could win only 18 seats, while the BJP came to power by winning more than 300 of the 403 Assembly seats.The had drawn a blank in the 2014 elections.Back home in Uttar Pradesh, her resignation has evoked mixed response from different political parties, with the BJP terming it a "political stunt", and the Congress and holding the Centre's attitude responsible for her abrupt decision." is unable to digest the results of the 2014 and 2017 UP Assembly elections," UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, adding people of the state have rejected partisan and communal politics.Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, attributed her decision to "massive erosion" in her support base.The Congress said the Dalit leader took the sudden decision as the BJP had unleashed "autocratic rule" throughout the country.spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said Mayawati's right to speech and expression was violated in the