After rejecting ICC's offer of $390 mn, BCCI demands $450 mn

With India's Champions Trophy participation in doubt, the International Council (ICC) is still willing to pay the $100 million more than the original share from the revamped model.

According to a senior official present in Dubai, the has not yet withdrawn its offer of $390 million -- nearly 100 million more than the original $293 million.

The offer, which came from Chairman Shashank Manohar, was originally rejected by the

"We have told them (ICC) that we will place their offer before the BCCI's General Body and get back to them. officials have in fact told us that if we agree to $390 million, they will get it ratified at a Board Meeting in May," a senior office-bearer told PTI today.

However, some of the other officials present in feel that the final offer should be $450 million with no change in governance structure.

"In fact, Amitabh told the members that if you can climb up to $450 million, I can take the offer back to my Board and convince them. But was in no mood to budge," the source said

It is expected that many of the 30 voting members of BCCI, at its upcoming SGM, will be overwhelmingly voting in favour of a pull-out from Champions Trophy.

"At this point pullout is an option. The middle path is if they are ready to go up to $450 million since they were initially ready to pay $390. Also no change in governance structure," he reiterated.

The was outvoted 1-13 at Board Meet where Manohar's formula of abolishing the 'Big Three' model was accepted.

BCCI's earlier share of $571 million was curtailed to $293 million with Australia not losing out on anything and England's loss being minimal.

The is also eagerly waiting to know the stance of Star Sports, which has given a huge broadcast deal for the Champions Trophy.

"Will Star give them the same deal that they would give if Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Aamir or Mitchell Starc vs MS Dhoni contest doesn't take place?" the official questioned.

A cursory glance at the earlier model would tell why Australia and England, other proponents of 'Big Three' model, ditched

The earlier model was getting Australia $131.25 million and the new model gives them an additional 0.75 million. CA had no reason to stall the move.

England are losing out on $40 million in the new deal while all others nations (Test playing) stand to gain significantly.

There was no reason for them to vote alongside opposing the resolution.

The setback at has also triggered a blame-game with Committee of Administrators claiming that they had advised to accept the ICC's offer.