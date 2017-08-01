After stopping funding, Manish Sisodia asks CAG to audit 28 DU colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to the CAG, asking for an of the 28 Delhi University colleges, wholly or partially funded by the state government, after receiving complaints of corruption against them.

"(I) have written to asking for comprehensive of 28 Delhi government funded colleges, as I have received many complaints of corruption (in these colleges)," Sisodia said in a tweet.

The move comes a day after he issued orders to stop of these 28 colleges as they failed to set up governing bodies. The Delhi University, however, assured the government that the bodies in all these colleges will be formed within one month.

"(These) 28 colleges need as there are complaints of corruption. With no governing bodies for 10 months, there's been no oversight.

"It seems governing bodies have not been formed so that corruption and irregularities can go on. Public money cannot be wasted like this," Sisodia, who also holds the Education and Finance portfolios, said in a series of tweets.

He added that he had also got a complaint from BJP MP Udit Raj on irregularities in appointments in a government-funded college.

"This is proof of what's going on in DU," he said.

DU has failed to form the governing bodies in these colleges despite several reminders by the state government.

Responsible for taking several administrative decisions, a college's governing body comprises 15 members, out of which five are nominated by the state government.

Out of 28 colleges, 12, including Maharaja Agrasen College, B.R. Ambedkar College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College are wholly funded by the Delhi government, while the College of Vocational Studies, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Aurobindo College, Kalindi College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College are among those partially funded.

