After UP, Delhi cancels public holidays on birth, death of eminent persons

UP Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions

UP Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the today decided to cancel on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision on Twitter and said the was always open to learning from such "good initiatives" of other states.



"The will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard," he tweeted.



Sisodia lauded the in for cancelling 15 on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.



"The has taken a good initiative in this matter. We should always be ready to learn from other states," he said.



In his written communication to Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Sisodia has directed him to examine such holidays in the government's offices and schools and prepare a list of holidays that can be done away with.



According to the government's notification, dated December 7, 2016, there are around 13 holidays marking birth/death anniversary in 2017.



Of these, six are gazetted holidays and seven are restricted. All offices remain closed on a gazetted holiday, whereas the government's employees can avail only two restricted holidays in a year.



The Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 in educational institutions.



"Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," it had said.



In a series of his tweets, Sisodia also mentioned the government's initiatives -- establishment of 'mohalla clinics' and the decision to not using red beacon lights -- which are being "praised" across the country.



"We have noticed that good practices adopted by the in last two years have been, partially or fully, adopted by other state governments as well as central



"Establishment of 'mohalla clinics' in many states in one such example," he said in the written communication to the chief secretary.



Former Secretary-General of United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan, has commended the government's flagship Mohalla Clinic project that is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer home.



Sisodia also said, "Another significant example is the central government's decision to ban the red beacon lights atop VIP/VVIPs vehicles.



"We can say with pride that the was the first to ban red beacons atop VIP/VVIP vehicles. No minister has ever used red beacons on his vehicles since this (AAP) came to power," he said.

Press Trust of India