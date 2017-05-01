After UP, Delhi govt to crack down on unlawful activities in petrol pumps

Taking a cue from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the government on Monday ordered a crackdown on unscrupulous pump owners in the city.

It has directed its Weights and Measures department to ensure that the pumps in the city dispense only purchased quantity of fuel to consumers.

The direction was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, in a meeting to review the measures being taken for the prevention of unlawful activities by unscrupulous pump owners.

The recent raids on pumps allegedly cheating consumers by installing remote controlled electronic chips for dispensing lesser quantity of and in UP, has spurred the government to prevent such anti-consumer activity in Delhi, said a senior government official.

He stressed on the need to ensure that consumers obtained accurate and unadulterated quantities of fuel purchased by them.

Hussain directed the department officials to form teams for raids in various parts of for ensuring that pumps were not using any means to cheat consumers, and take strict action against them.

Secretary and Controller of Weights and Measures along with other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.