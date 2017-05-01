TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

It was buffalo meat, not cow meat: Kajol clarifies after video gets trolled
Business Standard

After UP, Delhi govt to crack down on unlawful activities in petrol pumps

Electronic chips were allegedly being used to control the amount of fuel dispensed in stations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Arvind, Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a cue from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government on Monday ordered a crackdown on unscrupulous petrol pump owners in the city.

It has directed its Weights and Measures department to ensure that the petrol pumps in the city dispense only purchased quantity of fuel to consumers.

The direction was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, in a meeting to review the measures being taken for the prevention of unlawful activities by unscrupulous petrol pump owners.

The recent raids on petrol pumps allegedly cheating consumers by installing remote controlled electronic chips for dispensing lesser quantity of petrol and diesel in UP, has spurred the AAP government to prevent such anti-consumer activity in Delhi, said a senior government official.

He stressed on the need to ensure that consumers obtained accurate and unadulterated quantities of fuel purchased by them.

Hussain directed the department officials to form teams for raids in various parts of Delhi for ensuring that petrol pumps were not using any means to cheat consumers, and take strict action against them.

Secretary and Controller of Weights and Measures along with other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

After UP, Delhi govt to crack down on unlawful activities in petrol pumps

Electronic chips were allegedly being used to control the amount of fuel dispensed in stations

Electronic chips were allegedly being used to control the amount of fuel dispensed in stations
Taking a cue from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government on Monday ordered a crackdown on unscrupulous petrol pump owners in the city.

It has directed its Weights and Measures department to ensure that the petrol pumps in the city dispense only purchased quantity of fuel to consumers.

The direction was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, in a meeting to review the measures being taken for the prevention of unlawful activities by unscrupulous petrol pump owners.

The recent raids on petrol pumps allegedly cheating consumers by installing remote controlled electronic chips for dispensing lesser quantity of petrol and diesel in UP, has spurred the AAP government to prevent such anti-consumer activity in Delhi, said a senior government official.

He stressed on the need to ensure that consumers obtained accurate and unadulterated quantities of fuel purchased by them.

Hussain directed the department officials to form teams for raids in various parts of Delhi for ensuring that petrol pumps were not using any means to cheat consumers, and take strict action against them.

Secretary and Controller of Weights and Measures along with other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

After UP, Delhi govt to crack down on unlawful activities in petrol pumps

Electronic chips were allegedly being used to control the amount of fuel dispensed in stations

Taking a cue from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government on Monday ordered a crackdown on unscrupulous petrol pump owners in the city.

It has directed its Weights and Measures department to ensure that the petrol pumps in the city dispense only purchased quantity of fuel to consumers.

The direction was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, in a meeting to review the measures being taken for the prevention of unlawful activities by unscrupulous petrol pump owners.

The recent raids on petrol pumps allegedly cheating consumers by installing remote controlled electronic chips for dispensing lesser quantity of petrol and diesel in UP, has spurred the AAP government to prevent such anti-consumer activity in Delhi, said a senior government official.

He stressed on the need to ensure that consumers obtained accurate and unadulterated quantities of fuel purchased by them.

Hussain directed the department officials to form teams for raids in various parts of Delhi for ensuring that petrol pumps were not using any means to cheat consumers, and take strict action against them.

Secretary and Controller of Weights and Measures along with other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

image
Business Standard
177 22