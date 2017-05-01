After UP, Delhi govt to crack down on unlawful activities in petrol pumps

Taking a cue from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi
government on Monday ordered a crackdown on unscrupulous petrol
pump owners in the city.
It has directed its Weights and Measures department to ensure that the petrol
pumps in the city dispense only purchased quantity of fuel to consumers.
The direction was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, in a meeting to review the measures being taken for the prevention of unlawful activities by unscrupulous petrol
pump owners.
The recent raids on petrol
pumps allegedly cheating consumers by installing remote controlled electronic chips for dispensing lesser quantity of petrol
and diesel
in UP, has spurred the AAP
government to prevent such anti-consumer activity in Delhi, said a senior government official.
He stressed on the need to ensure that consumers obtained accurate and unadulterated quantities of fuel purchased by them.
Hussain directed the department officials to form teams for raids in various parts of Delhi
for ensuring that petrol
pumps were not using any means to cheat consumers, and take strict action against them.
Secretary and Controller of Weights and Measures along with other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.
