Ahead of UP polls, Amar Singh gets 'Z' category central security again

Rajya Sabha MP has been accorded 'Z' category security cover of central paramilitary commandos by the Union government due to threat perception following "recent activities", a development that comes in the backdrop of infighting in (SP) ahead of UP Assembly polls.

Officials said the Union Home Ministry issued an order in this regard last night and asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take up the task with immediate effect.

"In view of recent activities, there is a perceptible threat (to Singh)," an official said citing inputs provided by central security agencies but did not elaborate.

Singh, a close aide of leader Mulayam Singh, will have a contingent of at least two dozen armed commandos of the as part of the 'Z' cover and they will secure him everytime he is mobile in Uttar Pradesh.

When he is in Delhi, a small team of Delhi Police is expected to take up the same responsibility.

Singh, who became MP in May last year after a patch-up with leadership, has come into the limelight again as Mulayam and his son Akhilesh Yadav are locked in a battle over the control of SP.

Officials said was a protectee of the central cover from 2008 to mid-2016 and this task was transferred to UP Police by the Union Home Ministry later.

"The cover was withdrawn in mid-2016 by the Centre and UP Police was asked to take over.

"It has now again been revised to the earlier 'Z' category under the same force -- CISF," an official added.

The cover has been accorded based on threat inputs provided by central security agencies that stated that Singh faces possible danger and hence should be brought under "proximate" VIP security cover of central security forces commandos.

Polls for the 403-seat UP Assembly will commence from next month.