Ahmed Patel's greed to save RS seat will sink Congress in Gujarat: Rupani

Stepping up attack on for shifting its MLAs to amid flood-like situation in the state, Chief Minister alleged the decision was taken by party leader out of his "greed" to win the seat.



Rupani alleged that just like Sonia Gandhi's affection for his son sank the in the country, Patel's "greed and desperation" to save his seat will eventually sink the party in



"Sonia Gandhi's affection for her son has drowned the in the entire country. Though the citizens rejected Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Sonia's 'putra moh' sank Similarly, Ahmed Patel's greed to save his seat here will sink Congress," he said.The chief minister today reached the flood-affected Banaskantha district.After interacting with the locals in Kankrej taluka and other affected regions, Rupani decided to stay in Banaskantha and Patan for the next five days to oversee the relief operations, a government release said.According to Rupani, the MLAs from Banaskantha and other affected regions should have stayed with the people in this difficult time."Out of his greed to win the poll, he sent 40 MLAs to Some of them belonged to those districts which are badly hit by flood. Patel forced them to leave their constituencies, as he was only concerned about his seat," the chief minister alleged."The people of are watching this. I believe that the will sink only because of Ahmed Patel," he said.The has re-nominated Patel, the political secretary to party chief Sonia Gandhi, to the Upper House of Parliament fromMeanwhile, Patel along with state president Bharatsinh Solanki and former party chief also visited the flood-hit areas in Banaskantha today and interacted with the locals to understand their problems, a party release said.Talking to mediapersons in Palanpur, Patel refuted Rupani's allegation that leaving and moving to shows the "insensitive approach" of the MLAs, at a time when the state is facing flood-like situation.He alleged that MLAs from Banaskantha and other flood-affected regions were forced to leave the state by the BJP-led state government."The allegations against our MLAs are baseless. Before leaving, they started relief camps and also gave instructions to local workers. They are still keeping a close watch on the relief operations from Our MLAs took all possible steps to help the people," Patel said."Our MLAs were forced to leave as they and their family members were being tortured by the state government," he alleged."Even now, many workers and leaders are actively involved in helping people. We are also here to help people," he said.Patel exuded confidence of winning the election, to be held on August 8."I am totally confident of winning the poll. Not just those (who are in Bengaluru), some other MLAs are also in my support and I have full trust in them," he said.Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel yesterday said that at the time when people of north are facing problems due to excessive rains, the entire has gone to to enjoy.The earlier sent 40 of its legislators to a resort outside to prevent desertions from its ranks ahead of the crucial polls inIn the 182-member Assembly, the strength of the has gone down to 51 from 57 after six of its MLAs tendered their resignations, casting a shadow on the fate of Patel in the upcoming polls.Of the total 11 RS members from the state, the term of three--Smriti Irani and Dilipbhai Pandya (both BJP) and Ahmed Patel--is ending on August 18.