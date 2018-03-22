AI's first direct flight to Tel Aviv takes off from Delhi on Thursday

carrier Air India's maiden flight to took off from New at 6 pm today, heralding a new chapter in the India- ties and ending a decades-old overfly ban by

Saudi Arabia's decision to permit to use its airspace has enabled the to take a shorter route.

It will cover the distance in 7.25 hours, 2.10 hours less than the time taken by the only other that flies between the two countries -- Israel's carrier El Al.

Many Arab and Islamic nations do not recognise and, therefore, disallow airlines from using their airspace for to that country.

The Delhi- direct flight is expected to boost tourism in both the countries, besides taking the diplomatic relations to a new level.

The flight will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. While the inaugural flight AI 139 left at 6 pm today, the schedule departure will be 4.50 pm from March 25 when the summer schedule comes into operation.

The state-run carrier will be operating its 256-seater 787 Dreamliner on this route.

Air India's (CMD) Pradeep Kharola and Ministry of Tourism's cut a symbolic cake to mark the start of the direct flight to

Kharola had earlier said the anticipates interest from travellers from countries further to the east of such as

The flight will fly over Oman, and to reach

The permission to fly over will save almost 2 hours and 10 minutes compared to the longer route taken by Israel's carrier El Al, which has direct flights between and

El Al takes a circuitous route over the Red Sea, the and then enters and avoids countries that are on the direct flight path such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and