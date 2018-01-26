AIADMK expels over 50 leaders for allegedly bringing disrepute to the party

Top AIADMK leaders O and K expelled over 50 office-bearers from the party today for allegedly bringing disrepute to the organisation. Those who faced the disciplinary action included 53 leaders from the AIADMK's Kancheepuram Central unit.

Five members of the party's trade union wing, (ATP), were also booted out. They were being removed from all their posts as well as their primary membership, the leaders said. Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Palaniswami, the co-coordinator, announced the expulsion of the 58 people in separate statements, signed by both of them. The two leaders said the action was being taken since the office-bearers went against party principles and "brought disrepute" to the AIADMK. They also asked the party workers not to have any truck with them. and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the December 21 R K Nagar assembly bypoll, won by TTV Dhinakaran. They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping the party posts of some of the key aides of Dhinakaran.