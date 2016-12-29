AIADMK 'hurt' on HC observation on Jayalalithaa's death circumstances

Saraswathy said party had fought hard to bring Jayalalithaa back to good health

Hours after a Madras High Court judge raised questions over the circumstances leading to the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the today said the matter will be dealt with legally.



"The judge can pose questions. We live in a democracy. However, words like he may order exhumation of the body have hurt the cadre. The matter is in court and it will be dealt with legally (by the state government)," spokesperson CR Saraswathy said.



She said the party had fought hard to bring Jayalalithaa back to good health and wondered if it was possible to hush up matters such as the health condition of a top leader, especially when she was being treated not by one doctor but a panel of doctors.



"The panel included doctors from AIIMS Delhi, a foreign expert, Dr Richard, and even physiotherapists from Singapore," Saraswathy told PTI when her party's reaction to the court's observations was sought.



Referring to the medical bulletins issued by Apollo Hospitals and the views expressed by specialists on the health of the departed leader, she wondered if it was possible to hush things up for 75 days.



Saraswathy also referred to the views expressed by Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu that though Jayalalithaa's health had picked up initially, she succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest.



Expressing doubts over the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa, Madras High Court judge Justice S Vaidyanathan hinted at ordering exhumation of the body after a plea before the court sought a probe by an inquiry commission or a fact-finding committee.

Press Trust of India