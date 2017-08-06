AIADMK man carrying knife detained at airport as Panneerselvam arrives

A man allegedly found carrying a kitchen knife caused a flutter at the entrance of the here when former O was being received on his arrival on Sunday, police said.



He was later identified as Solairaja, a local worker and supporter of Panneerselvam, they said.



As the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma leader was being received by his supporters just outside the arrival entrance, the knife kept by Solairaja in his waist fell down.Immediately, some supporters of mistook it as an attempt to attack their leader and overpowered Solairaja, stated to be a professional cook, and handed him over to police.During his interrogation, Solairaja told police that he was also a follower of and did not intend to attack him.He said he always used to keep the knife, police said adding further investigation was on.had been accorded security cover by the Centre from April 2 in the wake of incidents including, hurling of stones on his vehicle after he had revolted against general secretary V K Sasikala's leadership in February this year.He arrived here today to meet his supporters.