AIADMK merger: No internal differences, positive result soon, says OPS

Talks on the of the two factions are going on smoothly and a positive result is expected in a day or two, former chief minister O said on Saturday.

He was speaking after leaders of the (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction led by him met here for informal discussions on the issue following last night's inconclusive patch-up bid, and to chart out their future course of action.

Panneerselvam, who is scheduled to leave for Madurai tomorrow to attend a meeting there, was expected to elicit the opinion of the faction leaders here to arrive at any firm view on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, said in a couple of days a good decision will be taken and "there are no internal differences".

The talks are going on smoothly. A positive result is expected in a day or two, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K has left for Tiruvarur in Thanjavur district to take part in the MGR centenary function.

The much-expected last night had failed to come off following reported divergent views among the members of the OPS faction.

This included the demand of certain members for a inquiry into late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death as against the announcement of an inquiry commission to be headed by a retired judge.

There were also reports of hard bargaining on party and cabinet posts by Palaniswami-led (Amma) faction and the OPS group.

Meanwhile, sidelined deputy general secretary T T V held deliberations with supporters at his residence here.

Dhinakaran, who spoke to reporters yesterday after meeting his aunt and party general secretary V K at a jail on her birthday yesterday, had downplayed the expected of the factions saying it would not have any longevity and that it was not a 'setback' to him.

Amid speculation of an imminent of the two factions, several MLAs of both the groups had congregated at the mausoleum of at the Marina beach here.

Police personnel were deployed in a large number at the memorial with members of the public who wanted to offer their respects to fondly called as "Amma" (Mother) being prevented from entering the burial site.

Two special wreaths were also kept ready apparently to enable and to offer their respects at the burial site.

After it became clear that the talks would be deferred, the wreaths were removed and public was allowed to enter the burial site later.