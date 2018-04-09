AIADMK MLA who switched sides to join Dhinakaran, stripped of party post

-
ALSO READDMK, Cong boycott TN Governor's maiden address in wake of floor test RK Nagar bypoll: AIADMK distributed over Rs 100 cr to voters, DMK tells EC R K Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran wins, says 'AIADMK govt will fall in 3 months' AIADMK says Haasan is 'GM seed', endorses DMK's jibe at him AIADMK expels over 50 leaders for allegedly bringing disrepute to the party
-
n AIADMK MLA who recently joined dissident leader T T V Dhinakaran was stripped off a party post on Monday.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement that A Prabhu, the party's Kallakurichi legislator, was being relieved as the Villupuram (south) secretary of a key youth wing of the AIADMK.
They did not assign any reason for the move.
Palaniswami is also Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu while Panneerselvam is his deputy.
Prabhu had on February 23 called on Dhinakaran at his residence here and said he had joined the latter's camp out of his own volition.
He had then said that Dhinakaran and his aunt and deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala only had the capability to steer the party.
Sasikala is currently serving a prison term at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
In a separate statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami announced the expulsion of three functionaries from AIADMK's Villupuram (South) unit for allegedly bring disrepute to the party.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU