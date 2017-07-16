AIB meme row: Tharoor, Derek O'Brien post dog-filter pics, Twitter on fire

Undeterred by critics, Tanmay Bhat vowed he would continue to make jokes repeatedly.
PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
Congress leaders and BJP trolls both getting mad over a goddamn silly snapchat filter meme smh— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
Derek O'Brien also took to Instagram to post his picture and captioned it: "It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun."
Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod pic.twitter.com/0lmClCS7CF— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 15, 2017
While a section applauded the move and responded by uploading their pictures with the filter in solidarity, many pointed out that uploading your own photo is not the same as uploading that of someone else’s without their permission.
Tharoor’s post clutched a lot of eyeballs. Here are some reactions to his tweet:
But I love the #DogFilter. It makes everyone look better! pic.twitter.com/BJHVdy20hz— Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) July 15, 2017
While u get arrested for the #DogFilter .. If have the #CowFilter u are safe!!!! pic.twitter.com/UL3FuHNg3w— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) July 15, 2017
Well hello there#dogfilter pic.twitter.com/UgikSx5BED— Jasmine Ruth Baluja (@Jazz1008) July 15, 2017
If it's offensive, then this is mandatory.#DogFilter pic.twitter.com/BabgdKhB1O— Esha Mittal (@esha24mittal) July 15, 2017
O' my my! Dog filter is now offensive, sigh! #dogfilter @AllIndiaBakchod pic.twitter.com/oldGZdeZO6— Preeti Singh (@Singhpreeti_17) July 15, 2017
You are looking cute sir— Meena (@meenabg) July 15, 2017
Dog is my favorite pet animal
Pls try cow filter too! That would be more hilarious.— Keerthi (@realkeerthi) July 15, 2017
Celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Vir Das and others also raised their voice. Here are the tweets:
Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR!— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 14, 2017
Gotta love India's kanoon-vyavastha. https://t.co/Htw0A4Dbxg
Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He's busy. He's Prime minister of India, not president of America.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 14, 2017
FIR for using snapchat dog filter on PM.— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 14, 2017
FIR for using snapchat dog filter.
FIR for using snapchat.
FIR for using.
FIR.
July 14, 2017
Nobody gave a shit when someone put a Snapchat filter on the CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pvBASZjOOU— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 13, 2017
