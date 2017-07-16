AIB meme row: Tharoor, Derek O'Brien post dog-filter pics, Twitter on fire

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien and actor-turned-politician Ramya tweeted a selfie using the Snapchat dog filter. This comes amid the social media rumpus going on over posting a meme on Prime Minister



The Cyber Cell on Friday registered a complaint against comedian Tanmay Bhat-promoted (AIB) for posting a meme on Modi. posted an image of Modi's lookalike at a railway station along with a photo of the PM with a Snapchat dog filter, captioned #wanderlust on Twitter. There was instant outrage on this. As a result, deleted its post after being ‘roasted’ on Twitter.



The dog filter is a special effect application which allows users to add a dog’s nose, ears and tongue over their faces while taking a selfie or on other photographs.

A Twitter user, Reetesh Maheshwari, wrote to the handle, calling the meme an obnoxious prank and asked for a legal action against this. Following a pandemonium on the social media and other circles, deleted the meme.



Undeterred by critics, vowed he would continue to make jokes repeatedly.

"Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And apologising if necessary. Don't care what you think," he tweeted.





PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think. — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017 Congress leaders and BJP trolls both getting mad over a goddamn silly snapchat filter meme smh — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017 You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho. — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017 Defending the meme on the website and on Twitter, Bhat termed it lack of rational reasoning.

was apparently nudged by the Twitterati to defend the AIB's freedom of expression, after which the Thiruvananthapuram MP took the controversy to another level and tweeted, “Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod”. He even posted a picture of himself along with the dog-filter on Twitter.



Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod pic.twitter.com/0lmClCS7CF — (@ShashiTharoor) July 15, 2017 Derek O'Brien also took to Instagram to post his picture and captioned it: "It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun."

This was in reply to a Twitter user who had asked O'Brien and Tharoor to be a "sport" and don the "dog-face".



It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun A post shared by Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

While a section applauded the move and responded by uploading their pictures with the filter in solidarity, many pointed out that uploading your own photo is not the same as uploading that of someone else's without their permission.



Tharoor’s post clutched a lot of eyeballs. Here are some reactions to his tweet:

But I love the #DogFilter. It makes everyone look better! pic.twitter.com/BJHVdy20hz — Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) July 15, 2017

While u get arrested for the #DogFilter .. If have the #CowFilter u are safe!!!! pic.twitter.com/UL3FuHNg3w — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) July 15, 2017

You are looking cute sir

Dog is my favorite pet animal — Meena (@meenabg) July 15, 2017 Pls try cow filter too! That would be more hilarious. — Keerthi (@realkeerthi) July 15, 2017

Celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, and others also raised their voice. Here are the tweets:

Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR!



Gotta love India's kanoon-vyavastha. https://t.co/Htw0A4Dbxg — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 14, 2017

Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He's busy. He's Prime minister of India, not president of America. — (@thevirdas) July 14, 2017

FIR for using snapchat dog filter on PM.

FIR for using snapchat dog filter.

FIR for using snapchat.

FIR for using.

FIR. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 14, 2017