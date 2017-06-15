AIIMS declares MBBS entrance exam result 2017

around 2.8 lakh students appeared in MBBS entrance examination conducted on May 28

The (AIIMS) on Thursday declared the results of its online entrance test after a government panel rejected allegations of question



The results, declared at around 2:15 AM, are available on the official website - aiimsexams.Org and also on the websites of other six



The entrance examination for the course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country and around 2.8 lakh students appeared in it.



On May 31, Anand Rai, who exposed the in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that the question papers of this year's for course of the were leaked following which the institute had constituted the committee to probe how snapshots of the test came out in public.



The committee in its report has stated that there was no question though some candidates in an examination centre in indulged in cheating in connivance with some officials.



It also recommended a probe into the matter.



The sources said the premier medical institute through its internal mechanism has identified the candidates and the centre.



Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination.



He claimed to have received the question paper screenshots from a source who said these were leaked from a college in when the online test was on.



Rai had also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in his tweet and sought a enquiry into the issue.

