AIIMS doctors write to PM Modi: Save us from menace of monkey, stray dogs

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of has written to Prime Minister urging him to "save" the doctors and students of the premier medical institute from the "menace" of monkey and stray dogs on the campus.



The doctors and students were facing problems due to the animals on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus, stated a letter written to the prime minister by the office-bearers of the RDA.



Even the patients were being troubled by the monkeys, which often snatched food from them, added the letter signed by RDA president Dr Vijay Gurjar and general secretary Dr Harjeet Singh.The letter further said there was a "continuous threat" of being bitten by the monkeys and stray dogs, as a result of which academics, as well as the "psychological status" of the doctors and students, were being affected."The administration and we are feeling helpless and that is why we have written to you as a last hope," it added.

