AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam announced

The computer based test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam:
The last date to fill the application for the MBBS course at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is tomorrow, February 23, 2017. Candidates who are interested in giving the exam on May 28, 2017 can apply for the same from the official AIIMS website.AIIMS conducts its own annual entrance exams for admission into seven medical institutions.
This year, the computer based test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Aspirants should be at least 17 years old to be eligible for the paper. The should also have passed (with a minimum of 60 per cent) or should be appearing in Class 12 exams with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology as their main subjects.Important dates AIIMS MBBS 2017The last date to submit the application form: February 23Entrance exam date: May 28Entrance exam result: June 14Counselling in three phases: July, August and SeptemberClasses to begin: August 1Steps to check the AIIMS MBBS 2017Go to the official AIIMS website (aiimsexams.org)On the homepage of the official website mentioned above, click on ‘Academic Courses’ tab.Click on MBBS course under the undergraduate categorySelect MBBS 2017A pdf file will open displaying instructions on how to upload photo and thumb impresionFollow stepwise instructions to register for the exam