AIIMS Patna to recruit 230 senior residents

(AIIMS) Patna recently issued a recruitment notice inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of senior resident in pre-clinical, para clinical and clinical (including super specialty) departments of the institute. The Bihar-based medical college and medical research public university is keen on filling up 230 posts. The tenure period for the posts is three years.

The application form is available on the institute’s website www.aiimapatna.org.

Interested applicants have to send across the applications in prescribed format, along with requisite documents by registered or speed post to AIIMS office. Last date for receiving the application is June 27, 2017 by 5:00 PM.

Vacancy details





Department Vacancies Anatomy 4 Community Medicine / Family Medicine 10 General Medicine (Main – 16, T&E -04) 20 Paediatrics (Main – 11, T&E- 04) 15 General Surgery (Main – 15, T&E- 04) 19 Ophthalmology 4 Radio Diagnosis 10 Anaesthesiology (Main – 12, T&E- 04) 16 Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank 5 Radio Therapy 4 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation 6 Cardiology 2 Neurology 3 Gastroenterology 2 Medical Oncology/ Haematology 2 Pulmonary Medicine 7 Endocrinology & Metabolism 2 Neurosurgery (Main-05, T&E- 03) 8 Urology 2 Surgical Oncology 2 Burns & Plastic Surgery 6 Paediatric Surgery 12 Neonatology 5 Pathology / Lab. Medicine 6 Pharmacology 4 Microbiology 4 Forensic Medicine & Toxicology 3 Physiology 4 Biochemistry 4 Dentistry 1 CTVS (Main- 04, T&E- 02) 6 Dermatology 4 Obstetrics & Gynaecology 12 ENT 7 Orthopaedics (Main- 11, T&E -04) 15 Psychiatry 2 Nephrology 2 Surgical Gastroenterology 2 Total 230 is keen on recruiting the senior as per Government of India’s Residency Scheme, for the following tenure posts in different departments.

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be as per Government of India rules, while reservation for orthopaedic physically handicapped (OPH) candidates will be 4 % on horizontal basis in their respective categories. Candidates applying in OBC/SC/ST category should possess the caste certificate issued by competent authority, valid for administration or job in Central Government Institutions.

Pay scale

The appointed medical candidates will receive Rs.18, 750 + 6600 (grade pay) + NPA and other usual allowances, or revised pay scale as per seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) as applicable. Non-Medical candidates, M.Sc. with Ph.D., will be allotted Rs.16, 740 + 5400 (grade pay) plus other usual allowances.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to have a postgraduate medical degree, Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master in Surgery (MS) or Diplomate of Board (DNB) or Doctor of Medicine (DM) or Master of Chirurgical/ Surgery (M.Ch) across several disciplines, recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) or Institute of Importance. For non-medical candidates, for subjects of anatomy, biochemistry and pharmacology, candidate should possess Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in the subject concerned and Ph.D. in the subject concerned from a recognized university / institute.

For laboratory medicine posts, candidate needs to be a postgraduate medical degree i.e. MD in laboratory medicine / pathology / microbiology / biochemistry from a recognized university/ institute. For posts earmarked for trauma and emergency (T&E), interested applicants with a recognized post graduate degree in emergency medicine will also be considered eligible along with the department specified. For dentistry posts, candidates need to be Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) from a recognised university.

To be eligible for selection for these posts, the candidate should pass the qualifying examination by July 31, 2017 and result should be declared on or before this date. The tenure of qualifying degree should also be finishing latest by July 31, 2017.

According to the notification, in cases where result of qualifying examination is declared after July 31, 2017 the candidature will stand cancelled and no claim for selection on the basis of theory exam will be considered.

The upper age limit for applying for these posts is 33 years as on July 31, 2017. This is further relaxable for SC/ST & OPH candidates, as per Government of India rules. For those applying for these posts after completing DM/M.Ch courses, the upper age limit will be relaxable by two years as on July 31, 2017.

Terms of appointment

The tenure of senior resident is for three years, including any service rendered as senior resident earlier on ad-hoc / regular basis. The appointment will be initially for a period of one year, which is extendable for a period of three years on annual basis subject to satisfactory work and conduct.

Application process

Prescribed format of application is available on the website of the institute www.aiimspatna.org. If they fulfill the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply for more than one department. They will have to apply separately for each department along with separate application fee.

Candidates having MD/DNB in paediatrics or medicine can also apply for the post of senior in the department of gastroenterology, medical oncology/haematology, endocrine & metabolism, cardiology, nephrology and neurology. Candidates with MS/DNB in general surgery can also apply for the post of senior in the department of neurosurgery, paediatrics surgery, urology, burns & plastic surgery, surgical oncology, surgical gastroenterology and CTVS.

Candidates keen on applying for the post have to:

* Visit the official website www.aiimspatna.org

* Click on the Recruitment tab

* Under the Advertisement & Notification list click on the Application form in Notification For Walk-in



* Interview for Senior For Various Department row

* Download and save the application form

* Print the form and fill in the details required

* Pay the application fees

* Attach the self-attested copies of Bank Draft of application fee, Date of Birth certificate, Medical council registration certificate, MD / MS / DNB / Ph.D. / DM /M.Ch certificate, caste certificate/OPH certificate (if applicable).

* Send the duly filled up application along with certificates through speed post / registered post only to the Dean’s office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences

How to send the application

The application form, along with the requisite certificates, have to be put in an envelope superscripted Application for the post of senior resident (include the name of the department). The form should be sent through speed post or registered post only. Last date of receiving application is June 27, 2017 by 5:00 PM. The envelope should be addressed to:

The Dean,

All India Institute of Medical Sciences,

Phulwarisharif, Patna,

Bihar, Pin code - 801507,

Candidates working in Government / Semi-Government / Public Sector Unit (PSU) should apply through proper channel only. The in-services candidates will not be permitted to attend the interview without No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their present employer.

Application fees (non-refundable) for the general / OBC category is Rs 1000, which has to paid through demand draft drawn in favour of payable at Patna. SC/ST, OPH and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews to be held in Patna only. Selection to the posts of senior resident will be held in the month of July 2017. Dates of interview will be displayed in the due course on the institute’s website: www.aiimspatna.org.

All applicants must provide phone numbers and e- mail/fax number for faster communication. The final result will be displayed on the website. Accepted / rejected application status will be posted on the website.