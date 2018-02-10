AIMPLB to take disciplinary action against member for Ram temple proposal

The AIMPLB, an apex body of Indian Muslims, is set to take action against its executive member, Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, for mooting a proposal to hand over disputed land in Ayodhya, where once stood, for the construction of

Taking strong exception to the proposal, the (AIMPLB) has formed a four-member committee to take disciplinary action against Nadvi, an who mooted the proposal during a meeting with

AIMPLB member told on Saturday that the would take action after a report is submitted to him by the disciplinary committee.

With the executive meeting on Friday pulling up Nadvi for his proposal, he stayed away from the plenary meeting on the second day.

Talking to reporters, he alleged that two executive members and Ilyas humiliated him.

Ilyas denied the allegation. "The meeting was held in a democratic manner. There was a unanimous feeling that should not have made the offer that is against the known stand of the board," he said.

Ilyas, who is the convenor of the committee of the board, said Nadvi should have raised an issue in the AIMPLB meeting before speaking publicly. He said Nadvi's action had damaged the board's reputation at a time when it is holding a crucial meeting here to discuss various important issues.

After the executive committee meeting on Friday night, the Board issued a statement to rule out a compromise on the land in in Uttar Pradesh, on which the stood before it was demolished by a mob December 6, 1992.

The AIMPLB said that when a mosque is constructed, it remains a mosque always and it can't be sold, exchanged, or alienated in any manner. It also said it will abide by the order, which is presently hearing the case.

On the second day of the three-day plenary, the board is discussing some key issues, including and triple talaq bill.