AintNoCinderella: Women fight for safety by sharing late-night selfies

Varnika Kundu, daughter of a senior Haryana IAS officer was driving home a little late after midnight on August 4, when she was allegedly chased and harassed by two men in a white SUV. One of these men was allegedly Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son, Vikas Barala. The woman alleged that the youths tried to intimidate her and abduct her.
Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing women. He was, however, granted bail on the same day. On Monday after the crucial CCTV video evidence went missing, the Chandigarh police recovered the missing footage of five key locations that showed Vikas and his friend chasing the woman in a car.
In this incident, Chandigarh Police has been criticised for favouring the VIP brats. Opposition parties and leaders have been demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party should seek Barala's resignation as the state BJP chief.
If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017
Pallavi Ghosh, Senior Editor, CNN News 18 also took to Twitter to explain the entire incident.
#AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/L3ROrZkHMS— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) August 7, 2017
Here are the other posts that are trending on Twitter:
As #AintNoCinderella trends on social media : here is what started it : the bhatti deadline !! pic.twitter.com/qeRH11wrOj— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 9, 2017
Dear regressive India,— pooja (@queenpsays) August 7, 2017
I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oHIKgbhoeA
No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai— Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017
Hey it's midnight and I'm "out"!#AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oKFNwtVIz0— Palak Sharma (@Palaksharmanews) August 7, 2017
Guess what BJP, it's midnight and I'm outside and this party is rad. You want me to stay home to be safe, your bad. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/5x7UrDo0Ot— Poorva Sharma (@PforPoorva) August 7, 2017
What I wear, till what time I stay out, whom I hang around with,bla bla.. is none of your business bcoz I #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/hlFEE0y2Qq— Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 7, 2017
Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I'm going to a party, but I'm actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i— Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017
Dear Sanskari BJP, it's well past midnight n i'm out having beer in Delhi. Join me? #AintNoCinderella #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/jXj5piZUqz— Ridhima Malhotra (@RidhimaInd) August 8, 2017
Dear Regressive India,— Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017
We ain't damsels in distress. We are independent & we don't need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY
#AintNoCinderella ... it's time to step out ! pic.twitter.com/CAWBJ83guk— Sharmiela Mandre (@sharmilamandre) August 8, 2017
Don't teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4— Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017
I am a free soul! I am a woman of today ! I live with my free will #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/afSmmBdH6t— seema (@seemaadhikari) August 8, 2017
It's midnight and I can be wherever I want to be, because I #AintNoCinderella - Regressive India, please take note pic.twitter.com/TgycSQP17U— Elixir Nahar (@ElixirNahar) August 7, 2017
My 16 year old daughter and I. We will go where/when we want...— BeeGorgeous (@BeeGorgeous3) August 7, 2017
And yes we're NOT looking 4 a prince to save either of us!#AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/wdrdmSiGNH
#AintNoCinderella— Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad) August 7, 2017
Sun maybe gone... but we are here to rise. :) #DontCurseDarkness pic.twitter.com/20eZCrqKFB
Men also lent support to women and tweeted using the hashtag.
Oops 1.45am and I am out on Delhi Roads, In a short Dress stop me if you can !!! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/P7PWQM487H— San???????? (@farooquisana) August 7, 2017
Women who are trending #AintNoCinderella should be called as Batgirls (Queen by day, Warrior by night) pic.twitter.com/Jp3p7SnBdi— OMK (@omar_m_khan) August 7, 2017
Kudos Women <3 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/YxhFn1dF50— ajit singh (@ajit__singh) August 8, 2017
I Support #AintNoCinderella hashtag no one has right to dictate/suggest terms on women... Constitution gives them equal rights..— Awara ???? (@aawara_aatma) August 8, 2017
In a Facebook post, Kundu also thanked women for supporting her.
Who came up with — #AintNoCinderella? Badass! It's so sad that I can't tweet on this like all the women here. A big #ShoutOut to you all.— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 7, 2017
