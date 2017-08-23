Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani to be next Railway Board head

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani was on Wednesday named the chairman of the Railway Board to succeed AK Mittal, who stepped down in the wake of repeated train accidents.

An official statement said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Lohani's appointment.

Lohani belongs to the Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers of the 1980 batch.

Mittal's resignation has been accepted, a Railway Ministry spokesperson said earlier.

Lohani's appointment came hours after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to quit after a second train derailed in Uttar Pradesh in four days, injuring 74 people. Prabhu said Modi had asked him to "wait".

 

