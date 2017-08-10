TRENDING ON BS
Air India, Ethiopian Airlines grounded after wings collide at Delhi airport

No passengers in Air India plane, those in Ethiopian aircraft accommodated in substitute plane

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of an Air India plane

An Ethiopian Airlines plane clipped wings with an Air India aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing B767 plane was pushing back for take off and Air India's Airbus A320 was parked. The wings of the two planes collided with each other, said an Air India official on the condition of anonymity.


"Our B-767 aircraft while preparing for a regular Delhi- Addis Ababa flight (number ET687) had a minor ground incident of wing tip collision with Air India A320 aircraft during pushback," the Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

The two planes involved in the incident have been grounded temporarily.

While there were no passengers in the Air India plane, those in Ethiopian Airlines aircraft were accommodated in a substitute plane.

The Air India official said the national carrier will be claiming damages from the Ethiopian Airlines.

