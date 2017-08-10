Air India, Ethiopian Airlines grounded after wings collide at Delhi airport

An plane clipped wings with an aircraft at the International airport in New



The incident happened on Tuesday night when the Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing B767 plane was pushing back for take off and Air India's Airbus A320 was parked. The wings of the two planes collided with each other, said an official on the condition of anonymity.



"Our B-767 aircraft while preparing for a regular Delhi- Addis Ababa flight (number ET687) had a minor ground incident of wing tip collision with A320 aircraft during pushback," the said in a statement.The two planes involved in the incident have been grounded temporarily.While there were no passengers in the plane, those in aircraft were accommodated in a substitute plane.The official said the carrier will be claiming damages from the