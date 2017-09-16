Air India flight hits ground cooling unit truck at Delhi airport

-
-
In a freak incident, an Air India flight hit ground cooling unit truck on its way to the Taxi bay at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
The incident happened yesterday night but all passengers were safe.
Air India flight 319 hit Ground Cooling Unit truck on its way to the taxi bay at Delhi Airport last night. pic.twitter.com/K6o62v7IVZ— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017
No casualties were reported.
One engine of the Air India flight 319 received minor damage and engineers will be looking into the matter over soon.
Further details are awaited.
