JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

For Rahul Gandhi, proof of pudding is winning elections
Business Standard

Air India flight hits ground cooling unit truck at Delhi airport

The incident happened yesterday night but all passengers were safe

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Photo courtesy: ANI

In a freak incident, an Air India flight hit ground cooling unit truck on its way to the Taxi bay at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The incident happened yesterday night but all passengers were safe.
 


 No casualties were reported.

One engine of the Air India flight 319 received minor damage and engineers will be looking into the matter over soon.

Further details are awaited.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 12:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements