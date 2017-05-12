TRENDING ON BS
Police beating around the bush in JNU's missing student case: Delhi HC
Air India flight overshoots runway at Pune airport; all 152 passengers safe

An emergency evacuation was carried out

Air India
Air India flight at Pune airport

An Air India flight carrying 152 passengers from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway on Friday at Pune airport. 

Following the incident, an emergency evacuation was carried out. All 152 passenger are safe and the runway has been closed, news agency ANI reported. 



