Air India flight overshoots runway at Pune airport; all 152 passengers safe

An Air India flight carrying 152 passengers from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway on Friday at Pune airport.
Following the incident, an emergency evacuation was carried out. All 152 passenger are safe and the runway has been closed, news agency ANI reported.
Air India flight from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway. An emergency evacuation was carried out, all 152 passenger safe, runway closed. pic.twitter.com/9eMMyK9oCJ— ANI (@ANI_news) May 12, 2017
