Air India hostess alleges she was sexually harassed by AI senior for 6 yrs'

An air hostess has accused a senior executive officer of the carrier of over the last few years.

The women wrote a complaint to Civil Aviation Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same and demanded justice.

In the letter, the victims said that despite complaining about the incident the management of refused to deal with the matter.

She said the senior officer of the airlines 'sexually harassed and tortured her over the last 6 years'.

She even claimed that the accused denied her position and privileges after she rejected his advances.

"This senior executive is a predator and has sexually propositioned me, abused me, used abusive language on other women in my presence in the office premises and he has tried to compel women in his office (including me) to come and drink with him at various bars, and many of us have been forced to do so. There are many people who can bear witness to these things," she said.

The victims said that the officer was protected by his "Old Boy's Club".

She claimed that she even complain about the incident with the women cell, but they did nothing in the matter.



Suresh Prabhu directs AI to "immediately address" charge



Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday took cognisance of a complaint made by a female employee of the passenger carrier Air India and directed the senior management to "immediately address" the issue.

"Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee," Prabhu tweeted.



The minister's direction came after a female employee of the carrier took to twitter and complained about the way her case was dealt by a committee which was earlier appointed by the airline.