Air India keeps Kerala governor P Sathasivam waiting; tenders apology

He waited for 2 hrs at Kozhikode airport for his onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram last night

He waited for 2 hrs at Kozhikode airport for his onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram last night

today tendered an apology to Governor for causing inconvenience to him due to the delay, Raj Bhavan sources said.



According to Raj Bhavan sources here, the governor had to for around two hours at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode for his onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram last night.



Though the was scheduled for 11.00 pm, it took off only by around 1.30 am.



The in the arrival of another from Doha was cited as the reason by authorities for holding up the governor's flight, they said.



Raj Bhavan sources said should have informed the governor about the or made some alternative arrangements.



top brass talked to Sathasivam over the phone today and tendered an apology and promised to send a letter in this regard, the sources added.

Press Trust of India