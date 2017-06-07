TRENDING ON BS
Air India keeps Kerala governor P Sathasivam waiting; tenders apology

He waited for 2 hrs at Kozhikode airport for his onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram last night

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Air India today tendered an apology to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam for causing inconvenience to him due to the flight delay, Raj Bhavan sources said.

According to Raj Bhavan sources here, the governor had to wait for around two hours at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode for his onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram last night.



Though the flight was scheduled for 11.00 pm, it took off only by around 1.30 am.

The delay in the arrival of another flight from Doha was cited as the reason by Air India authorities for holding up the governor's flight, they said.

Raj Bhavan sources said Air India should have informed the governor about the delay or made some alternative arrangements.

Air India top brass talked to Sathasivam over the phone today and tendered an apology and promised to send a letter in this regard, the sources added.

