False fire warning forces Air India pilot to abort take off at last minute

A false warning in the cockpit of Air India's Ahmedabad-bound flight tonight forced its pilot to abort take off at the last minute at the city airport. is making necessary arrangements for an alternative aircraft to fly passengers to their destination, an spokesperson said. The flight was carrying 182 passengers on board when its pilot aborted take-off after ground staff noticed a in the left side engine of the aircraft. However, it turned out to be a false warning, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson said the pilot aborted the takeoff due to a false warning in the cockpit indicating The pilot immediately switched off both the engines and the aircraft was towed to chokes, a source at the (CSIA) said. " flight AI 091, operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, had rejected a take off," the source said. "At 21.26 PM, the Aircraft Rescue and Fighting (ARFF) manager who was following the aircraft reported visible in port engine and the pilot-in-command (PIC) switched off both the engines," according to the source. The aircraft was further towed to chokes on at 2145 hours, the source said, adding that at 2150 hrs the PIC reported that take-off was rejected due to a stall warning. A stall warning is an electronic or mechanical device that sounds an audible warning as the stall speed is approached. "However, no media was used by the ARFF team," the source added.